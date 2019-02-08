All you need to know for The X Factor Live in Nottingham

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 comes to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena next week with 2018 winner Dalton Harris topping the bill. Here's all you need to know if you're going to the gig.

When and where is it happening?

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Friday, February 15.

Who’s performing?

The 2018 winner Dalton Harris is one of eight X-Factor 2018 finalists in the show, with Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold also on the tour. X Factor Digital presenter, Becca Dudley returns again as host.

How to get there

From Mansfield, Worksop and Retford: Take the train to Nottingham and either take a 15-minute walk to the Arena or catch Nottingham City Transport’s Green Line 5, 6, 7 8, 9 or 10 services to the Victoria Centre and then Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 or 27 to Hockley.

From Arnold: The TrentBarton Calverton Connection service runs from Charles Street to the Victoria Centre From there it is a half-mile walk to the venue, or Nottingham City Transport’s Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 or 27 to Hockley.

From Bulwell and Hucknall: Take the tram to the Lace Market or Parliament Street stops.

From Eastwood: Take TrentBarton’s Rainbow One service to Victoria Centre and then either a half-mile walk to the venue or Nottingham City Transport’s Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 and 27 to Hockley.

Where to park

The arena has its own car park on Brook Street. There is also nearby parking in car parks on Stoney Street, Lace Market and Sneinton Market Square, plus further parking at Canal Street, Maid Marian Way. Trinity Square and St James Street.

Nearest pubs

With Nottingham City Centre so close, there are plenty to choose from. Those in direct vicinity of the Arena include The Nottingham Legend, Bunkers Hill, Shakers, King William IV, Last Chance and The Lacehouse.

Where to eat beforehand

You have all of Nottingham City Centre’s many restaurants to choose from, nearest ones to the Arena are SaltBox, Mandarin Restaurant (Chinese), Desi DownTown (Indian), Restaurant 88 (Pan-Asian), Eviva Taverna (Greek), Anoki (Indian) and Bistro Live.

How to get tickets

Visit the arena website. There is no entry without a ticket