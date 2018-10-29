Acclaimed DJ Steve Aoki announces UK tour - tickets go on sale this week

Grammy nominated electro house DJ Steve Aoki has announced a UK tour - with tickets going on sale this week.

He will head to the UK next year, taking in Nottingham’s Rock City on February 19 which is among eight venues on his tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 2, at 9am.

Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and producer and EDM legend Steve is renowned for his adventurous attitude toward genre-defying collaborations.

His Neon Future III album will include never before heard features with Blink-182, via their long-awaited collaboration ‘Why Are We So Broken’; Mike Posner, on the introspective ‘A Lover and a Memory’; and ‘Our Love Glows’ ft. Lady Antebellum. In addition, the album includes One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson global hit ‘Just Hold On,’ which debuted at number one in more than 40 countries and has since gone gold or platinum in 18 countries and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui track ‘All Night’ which hit number one on the iTunes dance chart.

Aoki is one of today’s most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 1.5 billion music streams on Spotify, with an additional two billion music streams on YouTube. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others