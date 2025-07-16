This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Our picks of over 100 shows still to come to the East Midlands before the end of the year

With a handful of festivals left to take place in the East Midlands, music fans might be looking for their next day-or-night out.

Thankfully, there are still hundreds of shows still to take place in the region before the end of the year.

Here’s our picks from those events to fill in your yearly planner for the remainder of 2025.

Don’t let the idea that Download 2025 having been completed mean there's not a lot left to come to the East Midlands for the rest of the year – far from it.

There’s still a few more festivals to come to the region before the end of the year with Bloodstock, Splendour, Y Not, and Back 2 Festival readying themselves for the summer season. While for those who perhaps want something a little less “plan ahead” for, there is certainly a gamut of concerts still to come to the East Midlands before the end of the year.

We’ve picked over 100 across areas such as Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Lincoln, and many more; and that’s only the shows that caught our attention through ticketing outlets like Ticketmaster, Ticketweb, or Bands In Town.

From Britpop favourites like The Bluetones and Lightning Seeds, to the great JLS arena shows taking place before the end of the year, here’s our pick of the best (yet) to come to the East Midlands before the end of the year.

July 2025

July 23 2025: The Cribs - Engine Shed (Lincoln)

July 27 2025: W.A.S.P - Rock City (Nottingham)

August 2025

August 12 2025: The Courettes - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

August 14 2025: The Lemonheads - Roadmender (Northampton)

August 16 2025: Arab Strap - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

August 16 2025: Tom Jones - Market Rasen Racecourse (Lincoln)

August 21 2025: Sea Girls - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

August 23 2025: Nieve Ella - Bodega Social (Nottingham)

August 23 2025: Sea Girls - Roadmender (Northampton)

September 2025

September 5 2025: Gans - Bodega Social (Nottingham)

September 6 2025: FAC51 The Hacienda at Wollaton Hall - Wollaton Park (Nottingham)

September 10 2025: Tom Grennan - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

September 11 2025: Fun Lovin’ Criminals - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

September 12 2025: Flyte - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

September 14 2025: The Meffs - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

September 16 2025: Saving Grace - Vaillant Live (Derby)

September 17 2025: Crawlers - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

September 18 2025: The Drowns - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

September 21 2025: PINS - Bodega Social (Nottingham)

September 21 2025: Belly - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

September 25 2025: Republica - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

September 26 2025: Lewis Capaldi - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (Nottingham)

September 26 2025: The Rifles - Rock City (Nottingham)

September 26 2025: Craig Charles (DJ Set) - Roadmender (Northampton)

September 28 2025: Deacon Blue - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

September 30 2025: Nekrogoblin - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

September 30 2025: The Beta Band - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 2025

October 1 2025: The BellRays - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

October 1 2025: Simply Red - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 3 2025: Bjorn Again - Vaillant Live (Derby)

October 3 2025: Swiftogeddon - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

October 3 2025: The Pigeon Detectives - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 4 2025: Atreyu - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 4 2025: Lightning Seeds - Roadmender (Northampton)

October 6 2025: Level 42 - De Montfort Hall (Leicester)

October 7 2025: The Divine Comedy - Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 7 2025: BILLY NOMATES - Metronome Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 7 2025: Level 42 - Royal and Derngate (Northampton)

October 8 2025: Bjorn Again - Royal and Derngate (Northampton)

October 10 2025: Goldie Lookin’ Chain - Metronome Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 10 2025: Swiftogeddon - Engine Shed (Lincoln)

October 10 2025: Lightning Seeds - O2 Academy Leicester (Leicester)

October 11 2025: The Wedding Present - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 11 2025: Bjorn Again - De Montfort Hall (Leicester)

October 12 2025: CMAT - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 15 2025: The Smyths - The Flowerpot (Derby)

October 15 2025: New Found Glory - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 15 2025: Bilk - The Komodo (Lincoln)

October 16 2025: Reef - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 16 2025: Wet Wet Wet - De Montfort Hall (Leicester)

October 17 2025: The Wytches - Bodega Social (Nottingham)

October 17 2025: Lightning Seeds - Engine Shed (Lincoln)

October 17 2025: Those Damn Crows - O2 Academy Leicester (Leicester)

October 17 2025: Swiftogeddon - O2 Academy Leicester (Leicester)

October 18 2025: Nine Below Zero - The Flowerpot (Derby)

October 18 2025: Panic Shack - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

October 18 2025: Bow Wow Wow - Engine Shed (Lincoln)

October 18 2025: The Smyths - O2 Academy Leicester (Leicester)

October 19 2025: Mclusky - Bodega Social (Nottingham)

October 20 2025: Level 42 - Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 20 2025: Heavy Lungs - Bodega Social (Nottingham)

October 22 2025: Coheed and Cambria - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 23 2025: The Bluetones - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

October 23 2025: Remember Monday - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

October 24 2025: HAIM - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 25 2025: Fisherman’s Friends - De Montfort Hall (Leicester)

October 26 2025: The Darling Buds - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

October 26 2025: Duran Duran - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

October 26 2025: The Amazons - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 27 2025: Troops of Doom - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

October 28 2025: Wet Wet Wet - Vaillant Live (Derby)

October 29 2025: Newton Faulkner - O2 Academy2 Leicester (Leicester)

October 30 2025: China Crisis - The Flowerpot (Derby)

October 30 2025: Gogol Bordello - Rock City (Nottingham)

October 31 2025: Rebecca Ferguson - Derby Cathedral (Derby)

November 2025

November 1 2025: The Scribes - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

November 1 2025: Rianne Downey - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

November 2 2025: Marilyn Manson - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham) November 2 2025: Bow Wow Wow - Metronome Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 2 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - Royal and Derngate (Northampton)

November 4 2025: Five - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 6 2025: Cast - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 7 2025: Ward Thomas - Derby Cathedral (Derby)

November 7 2025: Mark Foggo - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

November 8 2025: Echobelly - The Level (Nottingham)

November 8 2025: The Enemy - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 8 2025: MARSEILLE - Rough Trade Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 9 2025: Bastille - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 9 2025: CKY - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

November 10 2025: The Stylistics - De Montfort Hall (Leicester)

November 11 2025: Dr John Cooper Clarke - Palace Theatre, Newark (Newark)

November 12 2025: Sprints - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 12 2025: Nouvelle Vague - Metronome Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 12 2025: Still Remains - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

November 13 2025: Elvana - Roadmender (Northampton)

November 14 2025: Maxi Priest - Roadmender (Northampton)

November 15 2025: The Levellers - Vaillant Live (Derby)

November 15 2025: The Subways - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

November 16 2025: Nouvelle Vague - The Drill (Lincoln)

November 17 2025: Level 42 - Vaillant Live (Derby)

November 17 2025: Wet Leg - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 19 2025: Drowning Pool, Spineshank and (Hed) P.E - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 20 2025: Starsailor - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 20 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 20 2025: Pop Will Eat Itself - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

November 21 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 21 2025: Lottery Winners - Engine Shed (Lincoln)

November 25 2025: Gary Numan - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 25 2025: Ward Thomas - Royal and Derngate (Northampton)

November 26 2025: Warmduscher - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

November 27 2025: JLS - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

November 27 2025: The Wailers - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 27 2025: Gareth Malone - Royal and Derngate (Northampton)

November 27 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - De Montfort Hall (Leicester)

November 28 2025: Kingfishr - Rock City (Nottingham)

November 29 2025: Young Knives - O2 Academy2 Leicester (Leicester)

November 30 2025: Deafheaven - The Palais (Nottingham)

November 30 2025: Wheatus - O2 Academy2 Leicester (Leicester)

December 2025

December 1 2025: Everything Everything - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 3 2025: Alessi Rose - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 4 2025: Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

December 4 2025: Stereophonics - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 4 2025: Amy McDonald - Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 5 2025: The Undertones - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 5 2025: Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 5 2025: 4am Kru - O2 Academy Leicester (Leicester)

December 6 2025: The Rasmus - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 6 2025: Elvana - Engine Shed (Lincoln)

December 8 2025: Wolf Alice - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 9 2025: Bad Manners - The Hairy Dog (Derby)

December 10 2025: Ice Nine Kills - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 10 2025: Wheatus - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

December 11 2025: Million Dead - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 11 2025: Big Country - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

December 12 2025: New Model Army - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 13 2025: Lawnmower Deth - Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Nottingham)

December 13 2025: Madness - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 15 2025: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Rock City (Nottingham)

December 16 2025: Tony Hadley - Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (Nottingham)

December 20 2025: Bad Manners - Rock City (Nottingham)

Are you a local promoter in the East Midlands area putting on a show you think should be included in our round-up? Drop an email to the writer of this article to be included in our next gig guide - especially if you have Christmas events lined up this year.