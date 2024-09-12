Police bodycam video shows moment man’s wife dobs him in for drink driving - telling officers “he’s drunk”
Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man’s wife dobbed him in for drink driving and driving without a licence - telling officers “he’s drunk”.
On August 18, a 999 call was made by a member of the public who had been driving behind a Ford Galaxy Ghia in Lynn Road in Wisbech, and was concerned about the manner of driving. Police found the car in Leverington and stopped to speak with the driver, Darius Kabelis, outside his home in Woodgate Road.
Kabelis was arrested outside the property after his wife came outside and confirmed to officers that he was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence.
Darius Kabelis, 49, was charged with drink driving after being found to be almost three times the legal limit, and driving without a licence, both of which he admitted to at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 6. He was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete 90 hours of unpaid work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.