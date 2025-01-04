Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the postcode areas eligible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are entitled to a cold weather payment after a prolonged period of below-zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Adjusting a heating thermostat. | Adobe Stock

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Cold weather payments: postcodes currently eligible

So far, the postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

CA9 Leadgate, Cumbria

CA10 Cliburn, Cumbria

CA11 Catterlen, Cumbria

CA12 Keswick, Cumbria

CA16 Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria

CA17 Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria

LA8 Kendal, Cumbria

LA9 Kendal, Cumbria

LA10 Sedbergh, Cumbria

LA21 Coniston, Cumbria

LA22 Lakes, Cumbria

LA23 Windermere, Cumbria

NE19 Elsdon, Northumberland

NE47 Allendale, Northumberland

NE48 Bellingham, Northumberland

NE49 Haltwhistle, Northumberland

TD9 (parts on English side of border)

DG14 (parts on English side of border)

Snow and ice warnings are in place for parts of the UK from January 4 to 6am on January 6.