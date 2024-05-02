UK Met Office weather forecast: Will Britain sizzle in a heatwave this May Bank Holiday?
Watch the video weather for Bank Holiday weekend - which shows a generally mixed forecast as a feeble jet stream moves across the UK. The bank holiday weekend looks particularly tricky before higher pressure may move in next week. Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin breaks down the weather for the May bank holiday weekend - which looks unsettled, particularly in the south due to a low-pressure system, with a mix of sunshine and showers, and warm spells.
But the second half of next week it looks like high pressure will start to build, potentially bringing a more settled, drier, period. In the latest projections from WXCharts, parts of the country are expected to heat up between Saturday 11 and Monday 13 May with highs of 20C in some areas.
