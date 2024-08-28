This video More videos

Watch the moment a confectionery thief crept into a Tesco store he was banned from and stole multiple boxes of chocolates - before he threatened to knock a security guard out days later.

Edward Murray, who has a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in place banning him from every Tesco in Cambridgeshire, entered the Whittlesey Road store in Stanground, Peterborough, on August 1 and stole multiple boxes of chocolates.

Police say Murray did the same thing two days later and, on August 9, attempted to enter again but was stopped by a security guard who he was verbally abusive to and threatened to “knock out”.

On July 31, he was caught stealing toys from The Entertainer. A store manager confronted him and recovered some of the items, however Murray damaged two toys before handing them back.

On August 22, at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, Edward Murray, 38, of Fen View in Stanground, was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison after admitting three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.