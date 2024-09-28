Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorsport super fan from has pulled off a dream proposal for her partner in a truly unforgettable setting – at the British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone.

Claire Megson, 46, and her partner Darren Bullas, 52, from Huddersfield, were enjoying what Darren believed to be a special garage tour at the famous racetrack, thanks to a competition Claire had won with Bristol Street Motors.

However, little did Darren know that his day was about to take a life-changing turn.

Claire had won the opportunity to display a message of her choice on the car, and with Darren’s passion for motorsport, she knew the setting would make the moment even more memorable. | Bristol Street Motors

During the tour, Darren was left speechless when one of the race cars was revealed, emblazoned with the words: "Mr D.B., Will You Marry Me?"

Stunned by the unexpected proposal, Darren described it as a moment he’ll never forget.

“I thought she’d just won a special garage tour, so I couldn’t believe it when the message on the car was revealed,” Darren said.

“I don’t think there are many people who can say they were proposed to in a garage at Silverstone, and as a huge racing fan, I don’t think there’ll ever be a day at a track that will match this one.”

After Darren said yes, the couple were whisked away for a VIP experience, making their day even more special.

The newly engaged couple were treated to interviews on the starting grid, presented a trophy, and had a bird’s-eye view of the race from Silverstone’s commentary box.

Reflecting on the experience, Claire said: “The whole day has been better than I ever imagined it would be.

“The opportunities that we were given have been absolutely amazing and I can’t thank everyone at Bristol Street Motors enough for making the day so special.”

With Silverstone now a place of extra significance for the couple, Claire and Darren are looking forward to their future as the future Mr. and Mrs..

A spokesperson from Team Bristol Street Motors said: “It’s amazing how the British Touring Car Championship can bring people together and create moments like this. Opportunities like these really make the sport special, so we hope to create more moments like this in the future.”