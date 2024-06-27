This video More videos

Watch the terrifying moment two masked men were seen swiping at each other with large ‘Rambo knives’ in front of horrified on-lookers on a residential street.

Shocking footage shows how two men attacked each other with the huge bladed weapons for ‘around thirty seconds’ - which ended in one man being hospitalised. The thugs were filmed stabbing at each other in broad daylight - at around 1:50pm on Monday afternoon.

Two men seen fighting with Rambo knives on Cadoxton Avenue in Tottenham | 999London