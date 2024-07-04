Sussex: Thieving seagull Sid robs crisps from Hastings shop before nipping into pub in hilarious video

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as Sid the seagull nips at a shop’s food cage before eating a bag of crisps.

A hilarious video shows a thieving seagull named Sid persistently pecks at a bag of crisps outside a shop before tucking into a bag of McCoys. 

It’s thirsty work work spending all afternoon trying to steal food from a Hastings Old Town shop and Sid the gull was snapped popping into the Hastings Arms for some refreshment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub is in George Street, just a few yards away from Arkwhites Best Before shop where Sid has stolen numerous packets of crisps from. The photo was taken by a Hastings resident on June 30 just after Arkwhites had closed.

Seagull robs crisps from Hastings shop before nipping into pub.Seagull robs crisps from Hastings shop before nipping into pub.
Seagull robs crisps from Hastings shop before nipping into pub. | Supplied

Sid has officially been banned from the shop due to his pilfering antics, but it hasn’t stopped him showing up day after day, during shop opening hours, to try his luck again.

Alex White, who runs the shop, admits he is facing a losing battle. Alex said: “He’s quite clever really. He waits until the coast is clear then goes up to the food cages outside the shop. I am born and bred Hastings Old Town and seagulls are part of the Old Town but I have to stop him as I am trying to run a business. But he’s very crafty, very intelligent and I am never going to win.”

Related topics:VideoSussexHastingsSeagullsGeorge Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.