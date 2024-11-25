Shocking video shows masked e-bike rider with loaded gun tackled by police

This video More videos

This is the incredible moment when a police officer tackled an e-bike rider as he raced away – before finding a loaded gun in his backpack.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the moment (click to play video above) when a police officer recovers a loaded gun from a masked e-bike rider. Neighbourhood officers had spotted the rider acting suspiciously, and approached him.

Cop tackles masked e-bike rider and finds loaded gun | WMP

He rode away, but officers were alerted and PC Matthew More can be seen in the video above tackling the rider, who fell to the ground and was detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage above also shows the moment PC More found the gun, loaded with three rounds of ammunition, in his backpack.

Antonio Balu, aged 25, was arrested and went on to plead guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition after his arrest, which happened on August 13. Balu, of Bryant Street, Birmingham was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Det Insp Jon Green, from our Major Crime Unit, said: “This is excellent work by the Guardian Taskforce whose actions have taken a deadly weapon off the streets. “Balu claimed he’d just found the bike and the bag, but we pieced together his movements using CCTV to show that he’d left his house on the bike and carrying the bag earlier in the day.