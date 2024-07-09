Video shows man throwing tiles from pub roof causing £8k damage in hours-long stand-off
Shocking video shows the moment a man threw tiles from a pub roof, smashing windows, during a near five-hour stand-off.
On April 19, Joseph Dowling had been drinking alcohol throughout the day before he was involved in a verbal altercation with his former partner in the pub later that evening.
Dowling became abusive, started to throw things around in an upstairs flat, and ripped a CCTV screen off the wall causing damage to it. The violence and abuse escalated after his ex-partner asked him to leave but he refused.
At around 11.30pm, Dowling climbed out of a window onto the roof of the pub. Police began negotiating with him to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, however Dowling continued to be aggressive - ripping off roof tiles and throwing them to the floor near officers. He came down from the roof at around 4.30am on April 20.
The incident happened at The Lurcher Pub in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, with Dowling causing over £8,000 worth of damage. Dowling had turned back to drinking following the death of his child. No one was injured during the incident.
On July 3, Joseph Dowling, 38, of Catlow Walk, Rainworth, was jailed for a total of 15 months and made subject of a five-year restraining order.
