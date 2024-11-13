'I found £5 tucked into the tub of baby food I bought - it was a huge shock'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As families struggle to afford to heat their homes and feed their children, a mum was shocked to find a £5 note tucked into the lid of some baby food she bought.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Hague-Walker had been shopping for baby porridge last week at a store in Crown Point Retail Park in Leeds.

The porridge with berries for her son cost just under £5 which is a lot to afford each week on top of the family’s ordinary shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After purchasing her porridge and returning home to her husband, she couldn't believe what she found the next morning when she took off the lid before opening the seal there was a £5 note tucked inside.

Rebecca has now spoken of her shock at the find.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, she said: “I was with my mum, we had my son Lucas Alexander who’s turning one next week and my daughter Isabel.

She said: “I think it’s amazing that people can do that and it makes people’s day.

“We definitely didn’t expect it. It was a huge shock when we opened it.

“My husband’s face was a picture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears a random act of kindness can go a long way too, as Rebecca later returned to the store to buy more baby food with the money.

Rebecca said: “I’m no big spender but with Lucas he’s been a really sick baby that’s all he really eats.

“And this week it was needed as we were running low again so it definitely helped us.

“We have plans to put it back when we get our payment and give someone else the helping hand.”

Such altruistic acts are going viral on social media as people face a difficult winter with price hikes and energy costs.