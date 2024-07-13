This video More videos

Watch as PS Foster and PS Ansell are struck in the head and neck by the offender, before he is tasered by PC Wolstencroft.

Shocking police video shows the moment a knife-wielding man attacked police as they responded to a road traffic collision.

In July 2023, the three officers were finishing up their response to a collision, when Jacob Brown came at them from behind with a knife. PS Foster was struck to the head several times, as Brown aimed a knife at his neck. PS Ansell tried to defend his colleague when he was stabbed in the neck by Brown. PC Wolstencroft then tasered Brown and he was arrested.

Jacob Brown, 27, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in April 2024.

