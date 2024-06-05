Moment police intercept e-bike riding thief who stole 24 phones in one morning captured in dramatic footage
Dramatic police footage shows the moment an e-bike riding phone thief was intercepted by officers before he mounted the pavement near a family pushing a buggy.
Sonny Stringer and an unknown accomplice rode across a pedestrian crossing at speeds nearing 50mph, narrowly missing a member of the public, while another person had to run to avoid being hit, on March 26 in London.
PC Jordan Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC), made 'tactical contact' on the rear wheel of Stringer’s electric bike. Stringer came off his bike and attempted to run away. PC Joe Little approached and drew his taser whereupon Stringer got onto his knees and PC Smith restrained him.
Stringer threw a black faraday bag, containing 22 mobile phones, away from him. Another two phones had been dropped when the tactical contact was made.
Sonny Stringer, 28, from Islington, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on June 4. He pleaded guilty to 10 thefts, dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He received an interim driving ban. Stringer pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge and the prosecutor at court said no evidence would be submitted in relation to that offence and Stringer will be sentenced on August 8.
