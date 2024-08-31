This video More videos

Watch the moment police raid a property and arrest drug dealer Rourke Lorenzo David for his involvement in a £213k cocaine sales operation.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police arrested a drug dealer for his involvement in a £213,150 cocaine sales operation.

Between April and June 2020, local officers suspected David to be a significant figure in a large-scale drug operation after receiving intelligence. Colleagues from the National Crime Agency (NCA) passed information onto the Met after European agencies cracked the encrypted communications platform EncroChat. The intelligence revealed that during a two-month period, David acted as a middleman in facilitating drug sales of cocaine, valued at approximately £213,150.

David coordinated cocaine sales between organised groups, who had the purpose of selling cocaine onto individual buyers mainly across west and central London. Acting as a business, he provided samples to buyers and arranged for courier services, payments and delivery of drugs.