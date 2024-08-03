This video More videos

Watch CCTV of prolific pickpocket Abderahmen Berouaken stealing from a shopper and a clubber before he is caught targeting a family with children.

Abderahmen Berouaken had been visiting Birmingham on and off to steal since 2023, but despite clear CCTV of the incidents, he had not been caught or identified.

On April 4, security staff in a large department store saw a suspected pickpocket target a family with children. As the suspect lifted a mobile phone from the woman’s pocket, she realised what was happening and the phone was knocked to the floor.

As the suspect and an associate made off, the woman alerted security staff, who called the police. PC Mat Evans, from West Midlands Police’s Operation Willowvale team, was close by and an immediate search was launched. Minutes later, the suspect was located in another shop and was arrested.

Pickpocket Abderahmen Berouaken caught targeting family. | West Midlands Police

PC Evans recognised Berouaken from a number of other offences he had been investigating. CCTV from the store showed it wasn’t the first time he had struck there, with escalators giving him easy targets. Berouaken also frequented bars on Hurst Street, where he would befriend people to get close to them, before being able to steal several phones in one night.