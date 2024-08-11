This video More videos

Watch Nathan Scotford discuss how he came to build a Only Fools and Horses themed barber shop in his back garden - saying he feels like he’s “finally come home”.

A barber has set up shop in his back garden after costs were too high for him to maintain a high street premises.

Nathan Scotford, 42, closed his barber shop nine months ago and now runs Cushty Cuts in a specially-built cabin behind his home.

Dad-of-three Nathan opted to move his business into his garden after costs skyrocketed by 30 per cent - meaning he would have to make over £2,000 each month before he could turn over a profit. He decided this was unsustainable so when a friend and long-time client suggested he move his business to his home, he thought he'd give it a go.

Nathan Scotford in his back garden barber shop. | Tony Kershaw / SWNS

Nathan built a 3.6m x 3.6m cabin complete with brand new electrics and insulation. He’s decorated the cabin with Only Fools and Horses memorabilia - a show he says "resonates" with him and his family. Business has been good so far with Nathan’s loyal base of clients supporting him in his new venture.

Nathan, from Kent, said: “I don't regret it at all. I absolutely love it. I've got a 10 metre walk to work. So I'm doing my bit - keeping my commuting emissions down.