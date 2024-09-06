This video More videos

Aspirational video shows the incredible moment when an NHS nurse discovered she had won a £4.5million home in Cornwall in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw

Heartwarming video (click to play above) shows Lisa Morgan, a 58 year old NHS nurse, being interviewed inside her brand new home worth £4.5million. Filmed in the four-bedroom property, Mrs Morgan - who has worked as a nurse for 40 years - says she never dreamed she would live somewhere so luxurious on an NHS salary. After finding out she had won the big prize, she still worked an 11.5-hour shift at hospital the next day.

Utter disbelief

A shellshocked Lisa said: “I was in utter disbelief when I found out I’d won...I didn’t have much time to let anything sink in, as the morning after I'd won, I worked back-to-back 11.5-hour shifts at the hospital over the weekend, so I just parked it in my mind and got on with work.”

Lisa, from Merseyside, scooped the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Cornwall, which boasts spectacular panoramic sea views, a heated swimming pool and its very own terraced tower. The stunning property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

Millionaire got locked out of new home

She celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary with electrical engineer husband Andy, 60, last week. The pair have been working hard to try and pay off the mortgage on their current house in Merseyside, where they’ve lived for the past 20 years. Wanting to celebrate, Lisa instead spent her first moments as a millionaire being sat on her doorstep - as she got locked out! “My daughter ran out to get a bottle[of champagne], but left me locked out - so we quite literally had to put our celebrations on ice - thankfully my new place comes with a spare set of keys!”

Lisa loves the sea views and ‘can’t wait to jump in the swimming pool’. On her new home she said: ''This house is gorgeous, it's just absolutely stunning, walking down the drive and seeing that view for the first time made it feel real - it’s truly breathtaking.”

How to enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw

As well as making Lisa a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw raised £4,900,000 for the RSPB.

The funds raised will be used to support the protection and restoration of one of nature’s greatest superpowers: peatland. Beccy Speight, Chief Executive for the RSPB, said: “On behalf of everybody at the RSPB, I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you to every single person who entered this draw.''

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Lisa has won her dream home in Cornwall, whilst also contributing to our biggest ever raise of £4,900,000 for the RSPB.''