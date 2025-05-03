This video More videos

Look inside the spectacular willow animal sculpture trail which visitors to Heritage Trust site are describing as ‘totally mesmerising’.

Watch as willow sculpture artist Helena Mellenchip reveals how she created the animal statues which have been captivating visitors at a North West attraction.

Helena Mellenchip, willow sculpture artist with one of her 'boxing hares' on display at Lytham Hall. | Lucinda Herbert

From the animated Gromit on a motor scooter, to a life-like lioness and cub, the art trail has been ‘mesmerising’ people of all ages, since it opened at Lytham Hall on Good Friday. Hall manager, Peter Anthony, says: “Everyone has been totally mesmerised by them, from youngsters right through to the grandparents. They have gone down a storm and I haven’t heard a bad thing said about them.”

Artist Helena Mellenchip with her fantastical giant owl, at Lytham Hall | Lucinda Herbert

Ansdell-based Helena started the quirky hobby around 15 years ago - with a much simpler creation of a willow basket. But other artists on social media inspired her to get more inventive. She explains: “I mostly taught myself, with a few hints from other artists who have been doing it a lot longer than I have.”

Helena praised Lytham Hall for giving her a huge amount of freedom on the project - which has kept her busy for over 12 months. She adds: “They weren’t specific, so I just wanted to make fantastical things.”

Artist Helena Mellenchip with her boxing hare, at Lytham Hall | Lucinda Herbert

There are eight sculptures in total - ranging from life-like animals to a fantasy-inspired giant owl. In the video above, Helena explains that her favourite is a chimpanzee which can be found swinging from the branch of a tree in the hall’s grounds. “Without sounding crazy, I feel like when I look into his eyes we can have a conversation. I’ve been looking at him now for such a long time, and I miss him. But I’m glad that people can enjoy them now.”

While the lioness and cub look almost life-like, the giant boxing hares near the lily pond were done with ‘comedy value’ in mind - and seemed appropriate as the trail started over the Easter weekend. Mr Anthony, who commissioned the trail, described this as possibly his favourite. “Not many people are saying this but I love the boxing hares...the way they are looking at each other. I think it’s great.”

The sculptures will be available to view until September. A full trail map and fact sheet are available in the Lytham Hall office. The money for them was raised via a Christmas raffle - run by volunteer Elizabeth Reddy - and from the Christmas coach trip.