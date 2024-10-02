Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the moment a lorry plunges 60ft from a viaduct, as police say it’s “remarkable” the driver was not more seriously injured.

Cheshire police say they were called to reports of an incident on the M6 northbound at Thelwall Viaduct, between junction 20 and 21, near Warrington in Cheshire, shortly after 6.50pm on September 30.

When officers attended the scene, they found a lorry had come off the carriageway and landed on the embankment below the bridge.

The site of the lorry recovery. | Cheshire Police

The driver of the lorry, a 56-year-old man, is not believed to have suffered any life changing or life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital following the incident and is set to be discharged with suspected minor injuries.

Cheshire Police, with the help of recovery agents, have now removed the lorry from the embankment.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone with any relevant footage or information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, or through the Cheshire Police website, quoting IML-1929945.

Inspector Anton Sullivan said:

“It is remarkable that the driver of the HGV was not more seriously injured, and other road users managed to escape unscathed.

“Police, along with Highways and the specialist recovery agents, have been working all day to recover the vehicle and trailer which were completely destroyed and to repair the damaged railing on top of Thelwall Viaduct, focussing on ensuring safety and a return to normal on the M6 as soon as possible.

“We want to thank members of the public for their patience with the delays that have inevitably occurred as a result of the incident.”