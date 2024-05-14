Lorry driver smashes into broken-down horsebox killing horse captured in dramatic dashcam footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a lorry driver smashed into a broken-down horsebox, killing a horse.
Nicholas Cole, aged 47, of Harrison Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge, was driving a lorry on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 on July 17 2023. National Highways had closed a lane of the motorway due to a broken-down horsebox.
Despite a red X gantry sign and a Highways officers’ vehicle parked a short distance behind the horsebox displaying flashing amber and red lights, Cole did not move out of the closed lane. Cole tried to steer out of the way of the stationary vehicles at the last moment, however he clipped the Highways vehicle and crashed straight into the horsebox. The driver and passengers, who were waiting on the bank, were unharmed, however their horse was sadly killed.
Cole said that he had been listening to the radio before the collision took place and the next thing he knew, he saw the Highways vehicle and swerved to avoid it. He was charged with driving dangerously and pleaded guilty to the offence at Northampton Magistrates Court in February. Cole was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison and suspended from driving for 21 months at Northampton Crown Court on May 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.