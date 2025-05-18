Watch as men hold shut the gates of a level crossing, trapping people on the track - one of a number of incidents which led to an emergency closure of the crossing.

Shocking footage shows the moment people held the gates of a level crossing shut - stopping those on track from getting off.

This incident and a number of others have led to the emergency closure of the Wilthorpe footpath crossing in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Other clips released by Network Rail show a person lying down on the level crossing to pose for a photograph.

Man lies down on level crossing for photo in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. | Network Rail

Network Rail says the emergency closure of the crossing follows “truly shocking” misuse, with 15 incidents recorded in the past eight weeks, including when youths and adults have held gates shut to prevent others from leaving the track, laid down on the live rail, including to pose for photographs, crossed while a train was coming or after the automated warning has sounded and placed ballast on the rail.

Andy Cunningham, Network Rail route level crossing manager, said: “The footage from Wilthorpe is truly shocking and the worst I’ve seen for misuse and disregard for level crossing safety.

“People are repeatedly risking their own and other people’s lives. The crossing has limited sighting of approaching trains and we’re fortunate not to have had a fatality.

“We are aware that this is a popular walking route for residents and our decision to seek this emergency closure was not taken lightly.

“But given the evidence and the severity of the situation, we believe that closing the crossing is the most responsible course of action to prevent any potential accidents or injuries.

“We understand that this decision may disrupt daily routines, and we’re sorry for the any inconvenience caused, but the safety of the public is our top priority.”

The emergency closure order has been granted for three weeks, after which Network Rail say they will seek a six-month temporary traffic regulation order.

