Watch as a police officer pulls out a blade from Nur’s trouser pocket.

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 32-year term for a series of random, violent attacks which culminated in the murder of a woman.

Mohammed Nur, 34, attacked and killed 31-year-old Johanita Dogbey as she walked in Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton, South London on May 1 2023. Nur attacked her from behind. She died at the scene.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, was attacked as she walked along Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton

Two days earlier he had carried out three assaults in the space of five minutes in the Brixton area. The attacks took place between 11.25pm and 11.29pm on April 29. On each occasion Nur walked up to his victim and slashed their cheek with a sharp implement before walking off.

Nur, of Bond Way, Vauxhall, was arrested by officers following a stop and search in Brixton Hill. He was interviewed by police about all four offences. He refused to answer any questions put to him by the police, said Scotland Yard.

Detectives had recovered the weapon used in the attack on Johanita after it had been discarded as Nur had fled the scene. Forensic examination revealed traces of Johanita’s blood on it, alongside Nur’s DNA on a piece of fabric used to hold the weapon together.