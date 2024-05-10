Learner drivers share exam disasters in show about driving test backlog crisis on Shots TV
and live on Freeview channel 276
An entrepreneur has shared her frustrating experience of failing her driving test three times - before passing on her fourth attempt. Izzy Durose, who runs a creative business in Lytham St Annes, recalls how her third exam had been a breeze - until the final moments before returning to the test centre.
Ms Durose tells Shots TV: “The first two attempts I thought fair enough, as an experienced driver I can see where I went wrong. But the third one was just so frustrating. It was like she was looking for a reason to fail me.”
In the 12 minute programme, Ms Durose is joined by another Blackpool resident who failed his first driving test - days before embarking on a driving holiday to Florida. Jon Bamborough recounts his hilarious tale of passing his test in America - only to lock himself out of the car!
Watch the full 12 minute show at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52449435
