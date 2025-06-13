This video More videos

Meet the grandfather who bought an authentic wartime police car, and renovated the 88 year old vehicle which was once abandoned for scrap.

Meet Jim Stott - the proud owner of an authentic police car from the wartime era. In an engaging video (click to play above), Jim recalls how the black 1938 Wolseley motor was found in a scrapyard in 1970.

1940s police re-enactor Jim Stott with one of his 'police' dogs at Blackburn's VE80 festival | Lucinda Herbert

But after a lot of restoration it now shines like new. Police re-enactor, Jim, tells video journalist Lucinda Herbert that he ‘hunted high and low’ for a 1940s cop car, before he bought the once-abandoned motor from its previous owner in Garstang, Lancashire.

Resprayed and re-upholstered

Jim explains, in the clip above - which is taken from episode 4 of Motor Mania: “I've done several jobs on it, including getting it resprayed. I just spent over two thousand pounds getting the seats re-upholstered.”

1938 Wolesley police car at Blackburn VE80 Festival | Lucinda Herbert

Now he displays his 1940s vehicle at historical events - including the Blackburn VE80 festival at Witton Park. And he has adorable police outfits for his two dogs, who can also be seen getting into character in the programme.

Not many cars ‘in those days’

Jim started re-enacting in 2004. He did some World War II Royal Navy displays, and went to Normandy in a kit car, before getting into police role play. He also has family who take part in the events.

'Police dogs' on duty - Wartime re-enactor Jim Stott with his 1940s cop car at Blackburn VE80 Festival | Lucinda Herbert

During the 12 minute TV show, Jim explains that it would have likely been an inspector or another senior ranking officer who drove the car. He adds: “In those days, there were very few cars around. Most policemen were on foot. The fastest thing you were chasing would probably be somebody on a push bike.”

Motor Mania airs on Shots! TV - Freeview 262 and Freely 565 on Friday evenings at 7pm. Watch new episodes each week at the same time.