A little boy was adamant that baby Jesus is actually "baby Kevin" when telling his mum about his nativity.

Max Miozga, three, told his mum, Sophie Page, 35, about his first nativity play at his nursery and when asked what the baby is called he replied "Kevin".

Sophie, who works in children's services, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, said: "We got a sheet to say he's a party sheep. There are so many different adaptations now. I asked 'are you singing any songs?' He said 'I'm just a party sheep'.

Max Miozga with his mother Sophie Page and father Jamie Miozga. | Sophie Page / SWNS

"I asked what was going on in the nativity and he said there is 'Mary and Joseph and then the dad'. I asked 'is there a baby?' and he said 'yeah Kevin'. Jesus is forever known as baby Kevin. He likes to name some of his toys Nigel."

Sophie watched Max burst into song at his nativity on December 10, which followed the traditional story but had six songs thrown in and was named 'barmy Bethlehem'.

Sophie said: "When we saw him in the play he knew the songs perfectly. There is a lyric where he sings 'baby Jesus'. It was so cute he kept waving and blowing kisses."