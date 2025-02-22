This video More videos

Here, we bring you the top four video stories from National World this week.

Britain's 'wonkiest road' destroyed by landslip finally set to reopen after £5m fix

Footage shows the state of ‘Britain’s wonkiest road’ which was left ‘looking like it had been hit by an earthquake’ during storms in February 2022.

Around 100 metres of the B4069 near Lyneham, Wiltshire, has been shut since February 2022 - when Storm Eunice caused a major landslip.

The damage was so significant it looked like the area had been hit by an earthquake - and skaters used it as a makeshift skatepark.

The road, previously used by more than 5,000 vehicles a day, was likened to "something from a disaster movie" by locals - and businesses in the area have said the three-year closure has impacted trade.

Wiltshire council has since spent about £5million fixing the route.

The council's cabinet member for highways, Nick Holder, told the BBC unless there are "huge amounts of cold weather or rain", the road is expected to open in spring as planned.

Couple surprise guests by announcing their wedding on the day

A couple surprised their friends and family by announcing their wedding on the day - with a 00.13am WhatsApp message invite.

Ruth Ridyard, 35, and now-husband Martin, 38, wanted a "chill" day which didn't stress out their guests.

They secretly planned it for three weeks - even contacting family member's bosses to book days off work without them finding out.

The couple, who met through Bumble, went to bed and then messaged 24 of their closest people to tell them about the wedding later that day.

They didn't answer frantic phone calls, just gave the address and time for the do.

Ruth made sure some guests were free by pretending she was taking them off for a spa day, or drinks.

She told her four children they were going to a trampoline park, and jokingly said they were a bit disappointed on hearing they were actually going to a wedding.

Ruth and Martin bought them scratch cards to reveal the secret.

Ex-paratrooper celebrated winning Omaze mansion with a burger at his local pub

Footage shows what it’s like inside the stunning £4.5m home an ex-Paratrooper won in the Omaze Million House Draw in 2023.

The clip shows some of the breath-taking views and stunning interiors in the Norfolk place Daren Bell, 54, now calls home.

The nine-bedroom property came complete with a swimming pool and idyllic coastal views of the Blakeney salt marshes and harbour.

In the video, Daren reveals that he celebrated in modest fashion - with a burger and a pint at his local boozer.

Adorable Golden Retriever performs role of ring bearer at wedding

Delightful footage shows the moment a golden retriever helped his owners on their wedding day in Derbyshire by performing the role of ring bearer.

Wedding photographer, Amy Elizabeth, shared the adorable video to TikTok where it racked up 554.4k views and 61.6k likes.

In the clip, the dog, named Dexter, can be seen making his way down the aisle, stopping to greet guests on either side, before arriving at Emily and Jake, the bride and groom, with the rings hanging from his smart, red bow tie collar.