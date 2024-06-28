Fire blazes through 10th floor flat in high rise tower block in North Woolwich
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Horrifying footage shows bright orange flames raging through an apartment, surrounded by a plume of thick black smoke, halfway up a high rise tower block in North Woolwich.
Dramatic video shows how a fire ripped through the tenth floor of a block of flats. The high rise building is seen engulfed in flames, as a plume of thick black smoke surrounds the area.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday to the flat fire on Rymill Street, in North Woolwich.
Five people were taken to hospital. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 11.50pm and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.