Dramatic video shows moment drug dealer opens his hand to reveal heroin and crack cocaine wraps during arrest

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:47 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch bodycam footage of the moment a drug dealer opens his hand to reveal heroin and crack cocaine wraps as he’s arrested by police.

A class A drug dealer who ran from police in a city centre has been jailed for more than four years.

Jose Djaite, 20, was spotted by plain-clothed officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) loitering in a car park off North Street in Peterborough on 19 February.

The officers watched Djaite, of no fixed address, from a distance, observing him interact with several people who were suspected to be buying drugs from him.

As three officers approached him, he ran in the opposite direction but straight into the path of another officer.

He was found holding a small bag containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, and cannabis and a “burner” mobile phone in his pockets.

Djaite, who was on a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of class A drug offences in 2023, was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

He denied the charges but was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of four years and five months in prison.

Detective Constable Dylan Lenton, who investigated, said: “Our neighbourhood support team were in a drug dealing hotspot, responding to intelligence when they came across Djaite.

“While he was acting on instructions of others higher up a chain of command and “running” drugs, he was given a chance when he was sentenced last year but did not take it.

“The sentence passed shows just how seriously this type of crime is taken, and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs network in Peterborough.”

