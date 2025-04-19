Shocking footage shows driver travelling towards oncoming traffic on dual carriageway

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Apr 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 05:30 BST
The driver can be seen travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway in order to get onto a slip road.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver went the wrong way down a dual carriageway - travelling towards oncoming traffic - to get onto a slip road.

A video compilation, released by Humberside Police, also includes footage of dangerous overtakes.

The clips, from across East Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, have been released as part of Operation Snap.

Driver travels towards oncoming traffic on dual carriageway. | Humberside Police

Operation Snap is a secure online platform that allows the public to submit video evidence of driving offences they have witnessed. The purpose of the platform is to improve road safety and to prosecute those who commit driving offences. The portal should only be used for driving offences. It is not for submitting footage of road traffic collisions or public order offences, and is not for reporting crime.

