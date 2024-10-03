Dashcam footage shows the moment a distracted driver crashes into the back of a police car
Other incidents include near misses with a cyclist and other road users, cars driving through red lights and drivers using their phone at the wheel.
Durham Police have released a video compilation of dangerous driving incidents, submitted by road users via Operation Snap.
Operation Snap is an online portal which allows the public to submit their own footage to the road policing unit. The footage is reviewed by a member of the team, and appropriate action is taken where necessary.
Casualty Reduction Co-ordinator Pete Tate said: “Across County Durham and Darlington, we all have the right to use our road networks safely, and that means identifying dangerous drivers and dealing with them accordingly.
“With the increasing prevalence of dashcams and other journey cams nowadays, it’s getting harder and harder for bad drivers to get away with carelessness and dangerous driving, and putting other road users at risk. If you spot something, tell us.”
