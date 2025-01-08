Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a drink-driving glamper was helped out of a ditch by police after flipping her car while going to buy more alcohol.

On November 30, at about 11.30pm, police received a 999 call from Bosch Car Service stating a woman had pressed the SOS button in her vehicle following a collision.

Officers found the crashed BMW X1 on its roof in Moat Way, Swavesey, with the driver, Sian Phillips, having managed to climb out of the passenger side window.

Sian Phillips' overturned car. | Cambridgeshire Police

After smelling alcohol on her breath, a roadside test was carried out which gave a reading of 77 - more than double the legal limit - resulting in her arrest.

Phillips was taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution, but did not sustain any injuries.

During an interview, Phillips told officers she was on a glamping experience with friends and had been drinking Prosecco in a hot tub but “felt fine”, so began driving to a supermarket which was 10 minutes away when she misjudged a corner and crashed into the ditch. She was later charged with drink driving after providing an evidential sample of 51 in custody.

Sian Phillips, 35, of Pitchers Hill, Evesham, Worcestershire, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on December 20 where she was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £673 after admitting the charge.

PC Ridgway-Coulson, who investigated, said: “Phillips was very remorseful – despite having had several alcoholic drinks, she thought she was okay to drive.

“Alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair your ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving as even ‘just one drink’ could put you over the limit.

“I have got no doubt this was a frightening experience for her and hopefully she has learnt her lesson.”