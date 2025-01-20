This video More videos

Watch the moment when Mountain Rescue volunteers came to the aid of an injured walker who got stuck on an icy path.

Footage (click to play above) shows how a group of Mountain Rescue volunteers saved a man who had injured his knee while walking up a hill. The walker was found on a track, near Chew Reservoir, which was icy and still covered in snow after a heavy downfall last week.

Members of the Oldham Mountain Rescue team made their way up to the ‘end of a slushy track’, and with the help of North West Air Ambulance, the casualty was found above a waterfall - where he was made comfortable before being rescued by helicopter.

In a post on the Oldham MRT facebook page, which also asks for donations, a spokesperson wrote: “4x4 vehicles made their way up as far as possible. From there, Team members carried all the equipment they needed further up the track where they found the injured person. They were quickly wrapped up in a blanket, the injury was assessed, and they were placed on our stretcher. Due to the snow on the ground, we were able to sledge the stretcher back to the vehicles. A short drive later we were off the hill and could hand the patient over to the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust for the onward journey to hospital.”