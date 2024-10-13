We travelled 2,300 miles to Venice for our first date after meeting on TikTok a month before
A couple travelled a collective 2,300 miles (3701km) for their first date in Venice after talking online for a month.
Nafis Delowar, 26, met D'arcy Flanagan, 24, a month ago on TikTok and the pair have been speaking daily ever since.
When talks of a first date arose, D'arcy suggested she swing by London on her way back from a solo trip to Venice she'd already planned.
But Nafis took it to the next level and suggested he could meet her there, leading the pair to enjoy a three-day-long first date wandering through the streets of Venice.
After the trip went well, the couple have plans to see each other again soon in spite of the distance between them.
Nafis, a bar manager from Stratford, London, said: "It felt natural pretty quickly and we really enjoyed the city. We spent most of our days walking through the streets, looking at the architecture and sitting down to eat whenever we felt like it. We probably went on 20 first dates on the three day trip.
"I run events and I'm doing one in London for Halloween which she says she might try to get a couple days off for. Either way, we both have some time in November and are considering a trip to Budapest."
