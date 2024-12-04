Filmon Andmichaen fatally stabbed his girlfriend Liwam Bereket, who was six months pregnant and looking forward to becoming a mum - leaving her to die alone in woodland.

CCTV shows a man and his pregnant girlfriend walking into woodland moments before he stabbed her - leaving her to die alone.

On August 1 2023, Filmon Andmichaen killed 26-year-old Liwam Bereket after taking her to the secluded area. She was six months pregnant and looking forward to becoming a mum.

The pair had been in a relationship, but when Andmichaen found out Liwam was pregnant, he demanded she have an abortion. Liwam refused.

After stabbing Liwam, Andmichaen returned home and confessed to his brother that he had assaulted a woman. Two hours after the stabbing, he called police and confessed to killing her - claiming it was an accident.

Officers found Liwam with fatal injuries. Sadly, she and her unborn baby girl died at the scene in Ladywood, Birmingham.

After an investigation was launched, witnesses told police that they had previously seen Andmichaen assault Liwam in the street. Friends of Liwam also described Andmichaen’s treatment of her as abusive and aggressive.

During a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Andmichaen claimed that Liwam and her unborn baby girl’s death were an accident and that he had no intention of causing any harm. However, he made every effort to make sure Liwam couldn’t call for help, taking her phone after stabbing her - which was later found in the boot of his car.

On November 27, Filmon Andmichaen, 31, was found guilty of Liwam’s murder and the death of her unborn baby. He was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison.