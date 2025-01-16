This video More videos

Shocking footage shows the moment a man pours petrol inside a barber shop in an arson attack.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the horrifying moment when a man poured petrol in a barber shop, before lighting a match and causing serious burns during an arson attack. Four people were hospitalised, after the explosion on the morning of May 23, 2023.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire was immediately launched by Northumbria Police and one of the people injured, Dilovan Sindi, was identified as having started the fire. Newcastle Crown Court was shown footage - which has been shared above - of Sindi entering the barber shop with a can which contained a quantity of petrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilovan Sindi. | NP

He then poured the petrol over furniture in the premises and several people inside. Following a struggle, the petrol was ignited by a lighter which was held by Sindi, causing an explosion which resulted in serious burn injuries to himself and another man.

Prosecutor Chris Wood told the court Sindi had been in dispute with the current and previous owners of the barber shop business, which he believed he had a financial interest in. One of the victims sustained 65 per cent burns to his body and was in hospital for several months before being discharged. He continues to be treated for his injuries.

A child and his father who were in the shop at the time were physically unharmed but both continue to suffer serious psychological effects from the attack.

Damage to the barber shop following the attack. | NP

One man who was inside the shop escaped without injury, whilst another man sustained minor injuries to his leg and continues to receive psychological counselling as a result of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sindi, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, himself sustained serious burns to his body in the incident and required several months of hospital treatment.

On being released from hospital, he was arrested and in September, as he was due to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Sindi entered guilty pleas to arson with intent to endanger life, grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding.

Further damage following the arson attack. | NP

Sindi was remanded in custody following the hearing and was back at the same court today (January 15), where he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.

Following the hearing, the officer in charge of the case, Detective Inspector Rona Malessa, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost we would like to pay tribute to the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have been put through a horrendous ordeal and we hope that they can take some closure now that their attacker has been jailed.

“I would also like to thank our partner organisations Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service who were so crucial to the emergency response on the day in putting out the blaze and getting those injured the appropriate treatment before transporting them to hospital.”

“Sindi’s actions were utterly abhorrent and he caused serious, life-changing injuries to one of his victims.

“It is fortunate that we are not dealing with much worse outcomes given the seriousness of the attack that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad