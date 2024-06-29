This video More videos

Hilarious footage shows some goats whizzing down a children’s play slide - and they appear to be living their best life!

Adorable goats have gone viral - after they were filmed playing on a slide. The play apparatus was installed in the goat pen at Manorafon Farm Park, and the cute animals appear to enjoy the new toy.

Posting on social media, Manorafon Farm Park wrote: “Soooo… we put a SLIDE in the GOAT PEN. The teenage goats are pretty intrigued! Ifor is absolutely LOVING IT.”

Goats play on a slide at Manorafon Farm Park | Manorafon Farm Park

The heartwarming video above has been shared over 8,000 times on Facebook. They add: Come and see these funny bunch on the Field Trail!”