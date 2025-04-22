TUI launches Thailand weddings following surge in demand

The expansion is a part of growth for TUI within the wedding market, as the company reports a year-on-year increase in wedding bookings for 2026, with passenger numbers for wedding travel up by an impressive 34%.

While Greece, Cyprus, and Italy remain popular European choices for destination weddings, TUI is strategically enhancing its long-haul wedding offerings.

As a year-round destination, Thailand is perfectly placed for couples looking to tie the knot, and it’s even easier for couples who book with TUI, as they remain the only airline to offer direct flights from the UK to Phuket.

Catrina Forsyth, TUI’s Senior Product Proposition Manager for Weddings, said: "Thailand represents a perfect addition to our wedding portfolio. With its stunning beaches, warm hospitality, and now more inclusive marriage laws, we're seeing tremendous interest from couples seeking that perfect blend of luxury, culture, and unforgettable experiences for their special day."

Stunning Luxury Venues

Couples can now book wedding ceremonies at six handpicked luxury resorts in Phuket and Khao Lak for Winter 2025 onwards:

Amari Phuket

Cape Panwa Hotel

Apsara Beachfront Resort & Villa

JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Barcelo Coconut Island Phuket

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach

All venues boast exceptional quality with top notch TripAdvisor reviews and TUI ratings between 4T and 5T.

Tailored Wedding Experiences

Couples can choose between Western and traditional Thai blessing packages, with TUI providing the holiday, base wedding package, and wedding date. TUI's dedicated wedding specialists will support couples throughout the booking process, while hotel wedding coordinators will help personalize ceremony details.

Thailand will be available for weddings year-round from Winter 2025 onwards and can be booked via the company's dedicated wedding contact centre, or by visiting a local TUI store.

You can find out more about TUI weddings in Thailand here: Weddings in Thailand | TUI.co.uk

TUI offers seven-night holidays to Khao Lak, Thailand, staying at the 5T JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa on a bed & breakfast basis from £1554 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Double Room with Pool View and Balcony with direct flights with TUI Airways departing from London Gatwick on 2nd December 2025 with 25kg hold luggage per person and transfers.

Symbolic wedding packages at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa start from £1939 (‘Dream’ package travelling Dec’25).

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.

1 . Contributed TUI now offers wedding packages in Thailand. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed TUI now offers wedding packages in Thailand. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed TUI now offers wedding packages in Thailand. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed TUI now offers wedding packages in Thailand. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales