Trentbarton has announced its bus services and times for Christmas 2024 and over the new year.

Tom Morgan, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “Helping our customers get around in the run up to Christmas and then the new year is a highlight of our year.

“We’re gearing up for a busy festive period as people travel to shop, get to work and back, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy the revelry in our towns and cities.

“We’ll have lots of buses on the road on Christmas Eve and after Boxing Day, plus on New Year’s Eve to get people to their celebrations and enjoy a safe ride home on our night buses.”

Trentbarton driver Clive Parr with the Christmas timetables

The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve.

A normal Tuesday service will run until the last departures leave from around 6pm onwards.

There will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, while on Boxing Day only the Skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby services will run, operating a Sunday service.

New Year’s Eve will see a Saturday service across the network with last departures around 8pm.

Special timetables will then operate on services which have Saturday night buses, until the usual last bus.

Full details are at: trentbarton.co.uk/christmas2024

The key points are:

Christmas Eve: Normal Tuesday service until last buses departing from 6pm onwards – details of the last bus on each route is at trentbarton.co.uk/christmaseve2024

Christmas Day: No services

Boxing Day: No services, except for a Sunday service on Skylink Derby and Skylink Nottingham

Friday, December 27: Saturday service

Satuday: December 28: Saturday service

Sunday, December 29: Sunday service

Monday, December 30: Saturday service but with Monday to Thursday late buses, for the last buses see trentbarton.co.uk/30december2024

New Year's Eve: Saturday service with special services after 8pm including night owls, see trentbarton.co.uk/newyearseve2024

New Year's Day: No services

Thursday, December 2: Normal services resume

Tom added: “Everyone at Trentbarton wishes all our customers a happy, peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and new year.

“And I would personally like to thank our drivers and the teams who keep them on the road for their hard work this year.”