La Pinta beach Tenerife: Popular beach in Costa Adeje closes with holidaymakers banned from entering water
Locals and holidaymakers are now banned from swimming at the beach until further notice pending results of a new analysis to ensure that the water is safe for the public to go into. The City Council of Adeje confirmed that they have temporarily closed La Pinta Beach by Puerto Colon in Costa Adeje after excessive bacteria levels were detected in the microbiological parameters in daily testing of the water quality.
This is the second time in two weeks that the beach has been closed due to the detection of enterococci 310 bacteria, which may contain harmful microorganisms. Exposure to contaminated water can lead to infections of the skin, eyes, respiratory system, and, in some cases, urinary and gastrointestinal infections.
The public is urged to follow the recommendations and stay informed about the ongoing situation to ensure their safety. Last time the beach was closed it was shut off to locals and holidaymakers for two days.
It comes after Benijo beach in the Santa Cruz area, was closed off to the public in July. It was closed to visitors while authorities assessed the risk to the public amid fears that loose rocks could fall on holidaymakers.
Swimming was also banned "indefinitely" at another Tenerife beach popular with holidaymakers in July. The Playa Jardin beach in Puerto de la Cruz was closed due to the quality of the water and indicators of waste pollution. Health experts in the area warned that entering the water is too dangerous and banned anyone from doing so.
