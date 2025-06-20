Anthea Turner has teamed up with TUI River Cruises exploring the European cities along the river Danube and the home from home comforts onboard TUI Skyla.

New research conducted by TUI River Cruises, TUI UK&I’s river cruise line, has revealed a definitive list of home comforts that Brits must have when they go an abroad holiday or river cruise from taking their must-drink teabags (21 percent), everyday toiletries (37 percent), well-loved headphones (31 percent), favourite chocolate and sweets (24 percent) and even a trusty pairs of slippers (20 percent).

Even though (36 percent) are keen to travel abroad every year, a staggering three quarters of the nation are put off by not being surrounded by the comforts of home and familiarity as (75 percent) stated it was important to be surrounded by familiarity when abroad.

Nearly half (43 percent) say that being around smiley staff and friendly crew means the most to them and a third (37 percent) say that being taken care of is the most important thing when they are abroad, allowing them to make them feel more at home. With (33 percent) stating that friendly crew and staff make them feel more relaxed whilst they are abroad on their holidays.

It’s no surprise that three quarters (75 percent) want familiarity of home when they are on an abroad holiday, so TUI River Cruises has invited TV Presenter, Anthea Turner to spot all of those home from home comforts she can get onboard a TUI River Cruise this summer. With Anthea sailing the Danube, she felt like she was able to travel in comfort and premium style whilst visiting famous landmarks in Hungary, Slovakia and Austria along the way.

With TUI River Cruises, every aspect of your holiday is taken care of. Providing all-inclusive river cruise holidays with full end-to-end service, including flights, a selection of cabins, entertainment, exceptional food and drinks and transfers. The river cruise line provides choice and flexibility with its three- to eight-night sailings and various river offerings from the cultural Danube and festive Rhine to the sunny Nile.

Anthea Turner hopped onboard TUI River Cruises to try out the All Inclusive river sailing with Twinings Tea bags and afternoon tea all in tow. Whilst sailing, she tried out a range of varied excursions from the Walking Tour of Passau where she was able to explore the Baroque-designed St Stephen’s Cathedral and Italian-inspired buildings which are surrounded by cobbled stone lanes, for the first time.

Anthea Turner, TV Presenter says: “A river cruise is a brilliant way to explore different cities in a relaxed environment. I was able to explore the grand cities along the Danube in the comfort of familiarity onboard TUI Skyla. From branded tea to hearty British classics onboard, TUI River Cruises has Brits covered so they can relax and unwind and visit the scenic sights along the river in style.”

Surprisingly, two out of five Brits (39 percent) don’t even know where they want to go on holiday before they book it. To help the nation choose the right river cruise for them, with the familiar comforts from home, TUI River Cruises has created the ‘Which river cruise is for me?’ tool, which showcases all of the different options customers can get with TUI River Cruises if they’re interested in history, cities or scenic wonders, there’s a river cruise for everyone. Showcasing the vast destinations from the sunny Nile to the scenic Danube, excursions, length and offerings, customers have a vast range of variety available at their fingertips

10 HOME FROM HOME OBJECTS BRITS NEED WHEN THEY GO AWAY:

Their favourite toiletries – 37% Their favourite headphones – 31% Their favourite chocolates and sweet – 24% Their favourite biscuits – 23% Their favourite coffee - 22% Their favourite teabags – 21% Their favourite slippers – 20% Their favourite cardigan – 19% Their favourite water bottle – 18% Their favourite blanket – 17%

