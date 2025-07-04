Later evenings are coming to the green Hucknall Connect service

By Nottinghamshire County Council
Contributor
Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
Green Hucknall Connect on routeplaceholder image
Green Hucknall Connect on route
Bus passengers in Hucknall will soon be able to travel later into the evening thanks to funding from the county council.

From Monday 7 July, passengers using the trentbarton green Hucknall Connect service will see the service, which currently runs until 7pm, continue to operate every 30 minutes until 11pm from Monday to Saturday.

The changes, which have been funded by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in partnership with trentbarton, mean that passengers will be able to connect into the town centre including the tram and train station for onward travel to Nottingham, Kirkby-In-Ashfield, Sutton-In-Ashfield and Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

trentbarton’s threes service, which links to the green Hucknall Connect service, will also see improvements to ensure that journeys are more efficient and reliable.

See the new timetable for the green Connect Service

Related topics:HucknallNottinghamshire County CouncilMansfieldNottingham
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice