Jet2.com recognised as best airline for customer satisfaction in Which? survey

Jet2.com has been named as the top performing airline for customer satisfaction in a recent survey by consumer champion, Which?.

In May 2024, Which? surveyed 4,000 people to establish how well businesses across a range of key sectors, including the airline industry, are handling customer service, and where they are falling short.

The consumer champion received over 1,000 responses for the airline industry, and assessed how airlines are performing across eight different areas of customer service, such as how easy it is to find a contact number, how long it takes to get in touch with a person who can help and how well issues are dealt with. Overall, the airline industry achieved a customer satisfaction score of +52.

Jet2.com scored well above the sector average, receiving a customer satisfaction score of +81. As a result, it was awarded the title of top performing airline when it comes to customer service.

This latest accolade continues Jet2.com’s track record of achieving recognition from the consumer champion. Earlier this year, the airline was named Travel Brand of the Year at the prestigious Which? Awards for the third year running, after the company was recognised for providing customers with industry-leading products and customer service on their well-deserved holidays.

In addition to being named Travel Brand of the Year, Jet2.com has also been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider every year since 2017. The airline topped Which?’s most recent annual survey of short-haul airlines, after travelling customers gave Jet2.com the highest customer score out of all the short-haul airlines surveyed. It was once again the only UK airline to be given this prestigious status.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We continue to lead the industry when it comes to exceptional customer service, and we are delighted to receive further recognition from Which? for looking after customers. We are incredibly grateful for the praise that our customers have given us in this survey, and I would like to applaud the brilliant teams across our business who are responsible for us consistently achieving such feedback.”

