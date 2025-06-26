Some of the magical destinations you could end up visiting with this Christmas Market Mystery Holiday™, from snow-dusted cities to twinkling festive squares. | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A surprise festive getaway for just £99pp – including flights and hotel – is going viral, with New York, Lapland and Vienna among the possible destinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say Christmas comes earlier every year – and this year, the best festive deal we’ve seen is already flying off the shelves. You’ve only got until 29 June to book – and judging by how fast it’s selling, you might not even have that long.

Sure, it feels strange writing about mulled wine and market stalls in the middle of summer – but this Christmas Market Mystery Holiday is such a standout offer, we had to get it out there now. It might sound like a gamble, but for £99pp including flights and hotel, it’s one that seems to be paying off for a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fancy a festive getaway to New York, Lapland or somewhere totally unexpected? This surprise trip could be just the thing to get you in the seasonal spirit.

For less than the cost of a standard return train ticket, you and a friend could be jetting off to one of over 100 magical destinations – from New York’s Rockefeller tree to a snowy igloo in Finland. You won’t know where you’re heading until after you redeem your voucher – but that’s half the fun. Once you’ve chosen your dates, your festive destination will be revealed.

Some of the incredible trips in Santa’s sack include:

Long-haul winter breaks to New York, Chicago, Washington and Toronto

Snow-dusted scenery in Lapland, Iceland and the Swiss Alps

Classic Christmas market cities like Vienna, Krakow, Cologne, Florence and Bruges

All trips include return flights and a stay in at least 3-star hotel accommodation with a private en suite room. Flights are direct from London and regional airports across the UK (some regional departures may incur a small extra charge, up to £40pp).

Still unsure? One past traveller bagged a Dubai mini-break with Emirates flights and three nights in a sea-view hotel. Another landed in Milan just in time for the Christmas lights switch-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s easy to book: purchase your voucher, choose your dates, and find out where you’re going. This deal officially closes on Saturday 29 June – but it’s likely to sell out before then.

If you love surprises and you’re dreaming of a magical winter escape, this could be your ticket to something unforgettable – but only if you grab it in time.

Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈