Your chance to try tennis for free at Mansfield club's Open Day

Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club are holding an Open Day on Saturday, 20th May with free Taster Coaching Sessions available for all ages.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th May 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:18 BST

The sessions with club professional LTA coach Gareth Griffiths will be split into: 1-2pm U8s, 2-3pm U9-U12s and 3-4pm Teens and Adults Cardio Tennis.

BBQ and refreshments will be available and the MLTC Club team will be around to talk to about membership with discounts for joining on the day.

The club is based on Pheasant Hill off Chesterfield Road and a club spokesman said: “We’re a friendly, down to earth members’ club.

Mansfield Tennis Club - excellent facilities on Pheasant Hill.
“There are no interviews or playing tests to pass and no 'white clothing' rule. We welcome players of all ages and abilities. Our youngest members is just six and our oldest is over 90!”

The club boasts five all weather courts (three of which are floodlit), four grass courts for summer play and plenty of parking.