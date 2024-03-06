Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New for 2024, an exclusive course tailored for young women looking to build a solid foundation in the dynamic world of women’s football.

Throughout the course, you'll explore a diverse array of topics designed to empower you in your pursuit. From comprehensive exploration of anatomy and physiology to the intricacies of fitness training and programming, you'll also gain insights into sports therapy and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immersive learning experiences await you, both within the classroom and beyond, where you'll have the unique opportunity to leverage professional facilities, honing your skills through hands-on projects seamlessly integrated with sports theory. As part of this, you'll actively engage in planning and leading women’s football coaching sessions, making an impact across the college and the local community.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

As a full-time football programme, your weekly schedule will incorporate five dynamic days, combining intensive training sessions twice a week with the thrill of match days every Wednesday. As an added highlight, you'll have the opportunity to compete in the new AOC League, under the guidance of seasoned UEFA qualified coaches.

Upon completion, you'll be equipped with a robust skill set, comprehensive knowledge base, and unwavering confidence, paving the way for seamless progression to higher education, a rewarding apprenticeship, or the exciting realm of professional employment.