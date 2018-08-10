‘We have not become a bad side overnight,’ says Notts Outlaws head coach Peter Moores

Notts Outlaws head coach Peter Moores maintains there is the quality in his side to turn their Vitality Blast fortunes around.

Moores was speaking after Notts’ six-wicket defeat to Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on Thursday night, which leaves their hopes of retaining the T20 trophy hanging by a thread.

Moores said: “We were a little bit under par at 152, we thought 165 was probably par. There wasn’t much difference to the scores after about nine overs but then Ian Bell took the game to us and used the short boundary very well.

“They hit ten sixes which made a huge dent in the total, so credit to the way they batted. I don’t think we bowled particularly badly, we just didn’t get enough runs and that meant the pressure was off them once they had a couple of good overs.”

And added: “We have not become a bad side overnight, we just haven’t played well enough.

“We have had no consistency with the bat this year so that’s something we have got to find. In Twenty20 you suddenly start winning and everything changes round very fast so we have got to do that starting tomorrow night against Yorkshire.”