Wasteful Clipstone are outbattled by Dunkirk as title hopes hit

Clipstone battle for possession in midfield.

Clipstone’s title hopes took another blow as Max Taylor’s brace secured Dunkirk a hard-fought 2-1 away victory.

The Cobras slip to second in UCL Division One after losing three of their last four games.

Clipstone started slowly and was punished for it when Taylor scored from close-range after 15 minutes.

Despite a positive start to the second half, the hosts failed to make chances pay and Taylor doubled Dunkirk’s lead in the 72nd minute.

Mikey Williams did manage to drag his side back into the game moments later with a cleanly struck volley.

But Dunkirk defended well and managed to see the game out.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was frustrated after the game and spoke about his side's “disappointing” recent results, saying: “A lot of people will look at the league table and say that we should be up there, but I don’t think we should.

“We should be aiming for the play-offs at best, we lack quality, and the lads need to take a look at themselves.

“Losing those games in the manner that we did in recent weeks, we are massively disappointed.”

After last week's postponement against Clifton All Whites, Clipstone headed into this fixture fresh and buoyed by the return of captain Tim Gregory to the side.

In the opening minutes, Gareth Curtis came close to breaking the deadlock when his close-range volley went narrowly over.

But Clipstone’s best chance of the half fell to Lewis Weaver, who was found brilliantly by Williams on the right-hand side.

Weaver looked certain to score from seven yards out but mistimed his volley and saw it sail over the bar.

Dunkirk proceeded to launch an attack of their own and made Clipstone pay for their missed chance.

Odunaiya’s looping header was somehow cleared off the line, but Taylor was there to poke the ball home in the 18th minute.

As the half ended, both sides felt they were victims of unfair officiating, and the game turned into a physical battle.

After the break, the Cobras looked energised and began to push for an equaliser.

Charlie Taylor was proving to be a handful from set-pieces, but the central defender could not find that elusive goal.

Keiran Coupe saw his in-swinging corner miss everybody in the area, only to cannon back into play off the crossbar as luck continued to evade the hosts.

Similarly to the first-half, Clipstone was again made to rue their missed opportunities.

With a rare Dunkirk attack, Second-half substitute Jack Harrison deftly flicked a through ball through to Taylor on the edge of the box.

Taylor never looked in doubt as he finished past Niall Edge to give his side a 2-0 lead in the 72nd minute.

Not for the first time this season, Clipstone again needed a moment of brilliance from Williams, and he duly delivered.

Williams’ 13th goal of the season was a sweetly struck volley from inside the box which set up a tense final 15 minutes.

As Clipstone pushed, Dunkirk deployed their finest gamesmanship and unused substitute Keiran Wells was issued a red card for his comments to an official.

Despite this, Clipstone could not salvage anything from the game, much to the frustration of staff and players alike.

As the Cobras look to get back to winning ways, they make the trip to Leicestershire on Saturday to face 14th-placed Coalville Town.

Birtley discussed Saturday’s fixture and the clash against table-topping Clay Cross on Boxing Day, saying: “We must find some quality otherwise we are going to get punished.

“We will go away and try and work on it, but I can't put my finger on what is wrong right now.”