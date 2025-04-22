Wasted chances prove costly for Shirebrook

Charlie Preston Was In Top Form For Shirebrook

Shirebrook paid the price for wasteful finishing on their way to a 2-0 defeat at Belper United on Good Friday.

It was a very quiet opening 10 minutes but it was the home side who had the first major chance of the game with Shirebrook keeper Charlie Preston making a good save.

Shirebrook had their first sighting of goal in the 12th minute when Josh Millen corner found Ryan Watters who headed just over the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute when Belper took the lead when a corner was swung in from the right that hit one of the Shirebrook players and deflected past Preston into the net.

Shirebrook responded well to going behind with Gracjan Klimczak and Liam O’Brien going close for Shirebrook and on the stoke of half time. Shirebrook had the ball in the net after good play from Callam Lytham he managed to find Klimczak who scored, but the offside flag was soon raised to stop the Shirebrook celebrations.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook were very much on the back foot with keeper Charlie Preston finding himself very busy to keep the scoreline as it was.

Once Shirebrook had weathered the early storm they began to get some chances of their own but again failed to take themd.

As the game headed into the final 20 minutes Belper were again starting to get back on top with Preston producing a stunning save to keep out Courtay Steadman.

But in the 77th minute Belper managed to double their lead when Steadman was played in down the right and managed to fire past Preston from a tight angle.

Shirebrook had a go in the last 10 minutes to try and get a goal back with the closest they came being Trent Jules cross hitting the crossbar.

After the game Shirebrook first team coach Dan Shellbourne said: “It was very much an end of season game with both teams not having a lot to play for I thought it was quite tight for most of it.

"On the whole I thought we deserved to get something out the game. The goal we scored just before half time that was ruled out was a very tight decision.

"We were looking for a reaction from the lads after last week and I thought we got that and put a much better performance in this week. Oviously it’s disappointing to lose but we can take a lot of positives away from today."